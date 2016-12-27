New Year's Eve in the Grand Haven area

The Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau blog has a big list of local things to do on Dec. 31.

“The end is near. The end of 2016 that is!” the bureau says. “Come and celebrate the end of 2016 and the kickoff of 2017 in the Grand Haven area. We’ve rounded up the restaurants, bars and lodging properties who are offering NYE events, specials and packages so you don’t have to. Cheers!”

Leading off the list is the second annual Grand Haven New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks, on Washington Avenue at First Street.

“Downtown Grand Haven will once again have its very own ball drop at midnight complete with fireworks,” the bureau notes. “Bundle up, bring your friends and family to ring in the New Year with us.”

Read the complete list: “New Year’s Eve events in the Grand Haven area.”

