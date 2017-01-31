What both sides of the aisle heard in Trump's speech

Katie Bo Williams, a blogger for The Hill, points out that “Democrats condemned the address as a dark vision of an America that doesn’t exist — an at-times combative diatribe that left the millions of voters who cast their ballot for Hillary Clinton standing on the sidelines.”

“I was hoping for a little more uplifting vision,” a downcast U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said. Asked what she thought of the speech, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) heaved a heavy sigh and said it didn’t line up with her views, Williams notes.

Williams says “Republicans saw the speech as a clear signal that Trump intends to put the interests of the American people first — a return to a philosophy of American exceptionalism that many Republicans believe was lost under his predecessor.”

“I thought it was a good strong message on what he wants to accomplish for the American people,” U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said. “Basically the message that he wants them at the center of their government. I think it touched all of the right themes.”

But both Republicans and Democrats saw the speech as a continuation of Trump’s brawling, no-holds-barred campaign.

“Generally, I thought the theme was consistent with the campaign he ran,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Trump’s one-time opponent in the Republican presidential primary.

West Michigan’s congressman said Trump and Democrats will have to make more of an effort to bridge the gaping divide.

“The sign of a true leader, I think, is not to walk away from your convictions or your beliefs, but how do you make sure that you as best as possible try to heal divisions,” said U.S. Rep. Huizenga, R-Zeeland. “I think he would be well served to do that and to reach out.”

