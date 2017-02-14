Divas, Doug and the Sandy Point

It was a belated 80th birthday party for Doug, so dinner included a celebration.

“He once mentioned how much he enjoys dining at the Sandy Point Beach House, so we made sure to reserve a table on a Monday night,” the divas wrote in their latest restaurant review. “Since there weren't a lot of people out that night, we took advantage of setting the table exactly to our liking. Diva Sharon Bedford (owner of Edible Art Catering) got busy moving the table, chairs and place settings around to cozily accommodate our small party of five.”

Read the complete blog post: “Sandy Point Beach House with Guest Divo Doug Tjapkes”

Sandy Point Beach House is at 7175 Lakeshore Drive, West Olive.

The opinions expressed by bloggers are not necessarily shared by the Grand Haven Tribune or its employees. They are the sole opinion of the bloggers, who are not employed by or compensated by the Tribune.