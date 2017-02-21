Tax cuts for you or developers?

According to a post on the Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s blog, that’s exactly what the Michigan Senate is considering.

“The Michigan Senate has advanced legislation that amounts to handing taxpayer cash over to well-connected developers,” wrote the center’s Jack McHugh and Michael LaFaive. “According to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, the bills would transfer up to $1.8 billion from regular taxpayers to these special interests over the next 20 years.”

Meanwhile, a state House committee is advancing legislation to deliver some income tax relief to us regular folks. The center says the House bill would roll back a “temporary” tax hike imposed by Democrats in 2007 and made permanent by Republicans in 2012.

“That tax hike has extracted at least $6.3 billion from families since 2007 — and at least $771 million last year alone,” McHugh and LaFaive wrote.

Michigan’s growing economy is resulting in increased state tax collections. So now our legislators have choices to make.

“Unless Republican lawmakers are willing to embrace big spending cuts, they may find themselves in an uncomfortable position with voters. They must explain why they couldn’t let taxpayers keep a modest 0.35 percent of what they earn, but they could find a way to deliver huge handouts to a few wealthy and well-connected developers,” the center duo wrote.

So what’s it going to be? Read the complete post: “People first or well-connected developers?”

