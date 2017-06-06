Where you can pick fresh produce from local farmers

The local visitors bureau has a nice list of farmers markets and farms where you can pick your own produce on its latest blog post.

“As the warmer weather approaches, taking advantage of the outdoor markets and U-Picks is an essential activity,” the Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau notes. “From purchasing flowers to fresh produce, or even handmade items, the Grand Haven area offers several options to explore.”

Go to the post, “11 Grand Haven Area Markets & U-Picks To Check Out This Summer,” to discover some fresh gems.

The opinions expressed by bloggers are not necessarily shared by the Grand Haven Tribune or its employees. They are the sole opinion of the bloggers, who are not employed by or compensated by the Tribune.