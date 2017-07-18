411 on the BLT: Divas dine at the Bear Lake Tavern

The divas’ report is broken down into three separate reviews. Each described her own experience.

Kelle: “The drive out to the BLT was really nice. For some reason, I felt like I was on a mini getaway adventure. But I knew we weren't far from home when half of the people walking in the door knew Bari and stopped by our table for a quick visit.”

Sharon noted that the BLT has been a landmark since 1929: "Located between Muskegon Lake and Bear Lake, it is a pretty drive accessible either by boat or car.”

Bari: "It's been years since I’ve eaten at the Bear Lake Tavern. It was time, particularly since the recommendation came from friend, Ken Lahey. I wasn't disappointed, but I'm getting ahead of myself.

“The energetic atmosphere of the BLT, even at 6 p.m., hasn’t changed from the past,” Bari continued. “Although we had a reservation, we had a choice of tables inside or out. The outside seating faces Ruddiman, not Bear Lake, so it didn't appeal to us.”

Kelle added: “Just a heads up — Sharon mentioned that a week or so later she drove to the BLT with a group of friends to have lunch and found out they are closed on Mondays.”

