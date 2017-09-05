Teach for the Watershed program sees huge growth

In her recent blog post for WMEAC, Harvey talked about how the program, which began 2008, has expanded to focus on more than just the middle school-aged students.

“The program has grown exponentially since then, from teaching just a few hundred middle schoolers to providing thousands of children in different grade levels and school districts with environmental opportunities.

“In just the 2012/2013 school year alone, the program reached almost triple the number of participating students from the previous year.”

To read more about the program and how it’s impacting students, head over to WMEAC.org.

