Prep roundup

The buoyant Buccaneers travelled to Rockford for the Rockford Swimming and Diving Invitational on Saturday, taking second overall.

The invite pitted the Bucs against fellow O-K Red competitors Rockford and out of conference Jenison in a test of how far each team has progressed this season.

Grand Haven finished with 566 points, behind first-place Rockford with 691 and narrowly ahead of Jenison, who finished with 549 points.

Jordan DeVries headlined the Bucs’ effort at Rockford. Individually, DeVries took first overall in the 100-yard freestyle in 49.85 as well as the 50 freestyle, in 22.76.

Along with his individual wins, DeVries anchored Grand Haven’s 200 freestyle relay to victory in 1:33.73, splitting 22.27 on the final leg. He was joined in the gold-medal performance by Grant Ruster, Matt Fahey, and Jackson Hamm.

Ruster and Fahey were also able to grab top-three individual finishes. Ruster took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.05, and second in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.07.

Fahey took second place in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:54.64.

Other top-three finishes for Grand Haven included Brigham Thornock taking third in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.61, Ethan Ball taking third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.07 and Sam Hankinson grabbing third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.14.

The team of Carter Brown, Ball, Aiden Latchaw and Jack Timmer concluded the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Bucs return to the pool for a date with O-K Red favorite West Ottawa on Thursday.

GH, FP bowling strike second place

The Fruitport Coed Varsity bowling team hosted the 2017 Fruitport Invitational on Saturday. The Fruitport girls took second place out of 18 teams, while Grand Haven took second on the boys side, out of 22 teams.

The Grand Haven boys led the way through most of the day, finishing with a tournament best 3848 points. Zeeland got the best of the Bucs in the championship match, handing them second place.

The Fruitport girls saw a similar fate, scoring 3007 points before losing to Rockford in the final. Leading the way were individual medalists Rachel Pierce and Shelby Weaver, who finished fifth and ninth overall, respectively.

The Fruitport boys showed one of their best performances of the year finish tenth overall, with 3291 points. Leading the Trojans were Eddie Leonard and Logan Wadland.

The Grand Haven girls finished 14th overall with 2205 points.