GH bowlers dominate Grandville

The girls took down Grandville, 29-1, while the boys struggled in comparison, winning just 28-2.

Both teams opened the match by sweeping the baker games for ten points. The girls rolled through the opening games with scores of 135 and 133, while the boys scored 161 and 171.

The girls bowled an 889 in regular game one to easily best Grandville’s 549 and sweep the first game points.

The boys followed suit, putting up an impressive score of 1101, eclipsing the Bulldog’s 764, again, for a point sweep.

While the boys threw the match into cruise control for game two, scoring a 907, the girls kept the pedal down, bowling an 889.

Breanna Olthof led the girls team with a 246 and 269 for a 515 set, a coach’s association state-qualifying score and a personal best. Kaleigh and Meagan Batka also bowled well with 204 and 406, respectively.

The girls are now 2-3 on the season after starting 0-3.

Maverick Green led the boys effort with scores of 248 and 184, while Kieran Loughrin threw his personal best game with a 260 in regular game one.

The effort maintains the boys undefeated match record at 5-0.

Both bowling team will face off with Hudsonville at Starlite lanes on Wednesday.