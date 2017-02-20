Grand Haven boys bowling wins O-K Red Conference

The Buc boys got out of the gate in the first four Baker games sitting in second place. After that, there was no denying a determined and lively team, as they never looked back.

The Bucs were lead by senior Jimmy Mitchell and Logan Batka, but it wasn't just them as the team low for the three game total was 593.

“It is a solid performance to go into regionals and build team confidence,” said Grand Haven coach Pat Mitchell. “The boys season began with a second-place finish in pre-season, and then won the regular season matches with a 9-1 record.”

Total conference points decided which team won the conference, and Grand Haven amassed 23 of a possible 24 points for the season as a whole.

GH girls finish fourth

The Grand Haven girls had a solid performance at the postseason conference tournament, as well.

The girls squad finished fourth overall in what was a fierce competition for the top spots in the conference.

Meagan Batka and Breanna Olthof lead the girls team and had support from Kaleigh Batka, Abbie House and Veronica Parise. Caledonia snuck past Hudsonville to secure the conference win in a tight race that also included Rockford. Two points separated first and third place.

Next up are the Division 1 regionals held at Starlite Lanes beginning Friday with team events starting at 11 a.m.

Saturday will be the singles event with the boys beginning at 8:45 a.m. and then the girls at 1:10 p.m. The top three teams and 10 individuals advance to the state finals held in Sterling Heights.