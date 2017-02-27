Bowling Roundup: Grand Haven bowlers have strong weekend at regionals

At the team competition on Friday, the Bucs boys paced themselves during the opening Baker games, finishing second. The first regular game followed suit, as the team shot a 973, but had some issues with spares.

During the second game, they were bowling unopposed. The third game was the one that solidified their second-place overall finish with a 1,055. The team was lead by Logan Batka (675) and Jimmy Mitchell (653, 279) on the day.

The team will advance to the Division 1 team state finals on Friday at Sterling Lanes in Sterling Heights.

The Grand Haven girls performed very well, bowling a 3, 437 on the day, but ultimately, finished in seventh place as a team.

Caledonia took top honors with a 3, 710, while Rockford (3,689) and Jenison (3,571) also qualified.

Meagan Batka led the Buccaneer girls with 638 series score.

“It was great being able to have both teams finish on adjacent pairs,” said Grand Haven coach Pat Mitchell. “The excitement between the two team was great. In situations like this, they are not teams, but family. We are proud of them all. The girls bowled their hearts out, and they should be proud of their efforts.”

INDIVUDAL REGIONALS

At Saturday’s individual regionals, Grand Haven senior Jimmy Mitchell bowled determined, as he led the singles event with 1,395 score through six games.

Jimmy led the led by 30 pins and lead from the second game on. Unfortunately, he was the only one to advance with Maverick Green finishing in 20th place with some unfortunate breaks in the very last game.

On the girls side, the Buccaneers advanced three individuals to this Saturday’s Division 1 state finals at Sterling Lanes.

Meagan Batka, who will make her second trip to the state finals, finished second overall, followed by Breanna Olthof, who finishing eight and sophomore Kaleigh Batka, who finished 10th. giving

“We are very proud of all of them, and they did a great job,” said coach Pat Mitchell. “Both Jimmy and Meagan were outstanding today. Brea and Kaleigh will be making their first trips to the state finals, and they had enough of a lead over 11th that helped secure their positions.”

FRUITPORT BOWLERS ALSO ADVANCE

The Fruitport bowling teams didn’t qualify collectively to the Division 2 state finals this weekend, but they did have enough individual firepower to advance four bowlers.

The boys qualifiers were Logan Wadland with a total of 1,194 and Andrew Harloff with a total of 1,174.

The girls qualifiers included regional champion Rachel Pierce with a total of 1,240 and Shelby Weaver with a total of 1,063.

All four Fruitport bowlers will compete Saturday at the Super Bowl in Canton.