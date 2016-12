The building was taken down to make room for a new Best Financial Credit Union branch office. A 2,500-square-foot office will be built on the site in 2017.

Spring Lake officials approved the site plan in September. The single-story structure will include a drive-through banking area, new parking and green space around the building.

VanPelt Industries housed woodworking operations from 1940 until 2013 and sheet metal fabrication from 1960 through 2014.