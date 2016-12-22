Delivering Christmas cheer

However, where families used to fill each others’ mailboxes with holiday greeting cards, now online shopping has changed the landscape for postal workers delivering during the month of December.

“Unfortunately, we do see a decrease in the number of Christmas cards that we have,” Grand Haven Postmaster Katie Cole said. “Our average daily volume is about 500 million nationwide, (and) during the holidays it does go up. We’re at about 525 million right now. But it has decreased from previous years.”

Santa Claus is also getting fewer letters this year, according to Cole.

“Unfortunately, letters to Santa have decreased, as well,” she said. “We’ve only seen a handful of letters.”

Rest assured that any letters sent to Santa will be delivered into the right hands by Christmas.

“We have connections with Santa and are able to get letters back to the children that send those in,” Cole said.

Although sending Christmas cards seems to be a fading tradition, online shopping is on the rise.

“As far as packages, we’ve got about a 12 percent increase in package volume this year from last year,” Cole said. “Nationwide, we are roughly about 750 million packages this year, as compared to about 700 million last year.”

Having gifts delivered from popular online retailers — such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart — brings increased business for the local post office.

“We’re doing an awful lot with the online shopping, as far as the package delivery,” Cole said. “We have contracts with UPS and FedEx — we do a lot of the last-mile deliveries on their packages. Each day, UPS or FedEx will drop off shipments to the post office in Grand Haven and we do the last mile for them.”

The significant increase in packages delivered makes this time of year especially busy for Cole and her employees.

“It’s challenging with the scheduling aspect of it, when we’re not really sure what’s going to be dropped to us from other companies, but we are able to make it through that,” she said. “We get it done.”

During the holidays, Cole and her colleagues enjoy the contributions they make to Grand Haven’s Christmas cheer.

“I really enjoy the customers getting what they’re looking for,” she said. “You do get an awful lot of appreciation this time of year when they aren’t expecting something as quickly as it gets to them. We get more positive feedback from customers during the Christmas season, so that’s nice to hear.”