Dollar General planned for Grand Haven Township

The new retail store is proposed to be built between the Wesco gas station and Mercury Store & Lock.

“The developer did not provide a specific construction timeline,” Township Planner Stacey Fedewa said. “However, the site plan review permit is only valid for one year, so the developer will need to break ground before Dec. 15, 2017.”

The 9,185-square-foot building is to include public water, private septic and a drain field, 38 parking spaces, and a loading zone in the rear yard.

Township officials say that because this project was only a site plan review application, it will not require any review or approval by the Township Board.

While the site plan review was successful, Fedewa noted that during the Planning Commission’s discussion of the project there was talk about the possibility of requiring developers to grant an internal access agreement to connect the Wesco and Dollar General parking lots.

“At this time, Wesco elected not to voluntarily offer an internal connection, but having an easement in place would bring the township one step closer to reducing the number of vehicles that need to enter and exit Mercury Drive in order to patronize both businesses,” Fedewa said.

Fedewa noted that developers indicated this request doesn’t align with Dollar General’s corporate model, as they would need Wesco to add a restrictive covenant to their property, which would prohibit them from selling or leasing their property to a competitor.

“The theory being, Dollar General is not willing to create an easy method for their customers to shop at a competing business,” Fedewa explained.

After lengthy discussions on the topic, Fedewa said the Planning Commission modified the easement condition by allowing the connection to occur at the rear of the property.

“Keep in mind, this connection would only come to fruition if the gas station property was to submit a site plan review application and the township had an opportunity to require their properties to connect,” she said. “Thus, this is a long-term goal.”