Switch data center building approved with 'military' security

Township planners permitted Nevada-based Switch to build a huge part of what will likely become one of the biggest data center campuses in the United States.

The township recently approved a site plan for a 382,000-square-foot building to accompany Switch's operations inside the pyramid. The building will be more than 1,400 feet long and will take up most of the room on the west side of the pyramid from 60th Street to close to M-6.

The facility will be larger in size than the pyramid sitting next to it.

State House Rep. Ken Yonker, R-Gaines Township, toured the pyramid recently and said the company is ahead of schedule getting clients to host their information at the data center.

"We're in the first year now and they have the basement facility data center, and it's at capacity in the pyramid and they are all leased," Yonker said.

Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Rick Snyder agreed to tax incentives a year ago to encourage the company to set up shop. During the past year, it appears Switch has made great progress.

"They've honored their commitments and they've gone above and beyond," Yonker said.

Last year, Switch promised to build the new 2-million-square-foot, $5 billion SUPERNAP data center campus potentially making it the largest data center campus in the eastern United States. The company has already made significant progress inside the Pyramid and is now beginning to work on buildings outside on the property.

The newly constructed data center will be surrounded by a 12-foot concrete block wall topped with a 2-foot-tall iron fence. The company is going to install a second 10-foot iron security fence in front of the wall to make sure people can't get into the facility to cause trouble.

"It's very high security and you can't even get close to the door," Yonker said. "These are highly trained, military-type security people."

As for jobs, Switch has hired more than 400 people so far, mostly for construction. Switch has promised to hire 1,000 permanent employees over a 10-year period and company leaders say they are on track to meet that number.

Economic leaders in Grand Rapids suggest the 1,000 jobs could create 5,000 more "spin-off jobs."

Switch is expected to make additional announcements early next year.