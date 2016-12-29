VBK Funeral Homes now known as Sytsema

The former VBK locations at 213 E. Savidge St. in Spring Lake and 620 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven are now known as Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services — Spring Lake Chapel and VanZantwick Chapel, respectively.

“The signs went up last week and everything is in place,” said the funeral homes’ office manager, Jen Sytsema. “This has been in the works for many years.”

The Sytsema family owns three funeral homes in Muskegon.

In 2009, Craig Sytsema, Jen's husband, began working at VBK's Grand Haven location. When Si Workman retired from VBK in 2011, Craig and his two brothers, Scott and Todd, purchased Workman's shares in VBK.

When Dale VanZantwick retired from VBK in January 2015, the three Sytsema brothers purchased his shares. The brothers co-own the Spring Lake and Grand Haven locations with Dean Meyering.

“It was really a very natural fit for us, and for Si and Dale,” Jen said. “Our families have been friends for many years. We're great business partners, as well. This was a very smooth and natural transition as they looked toward their retirement and wanted to pass the reigns along to someone they knew and trusted.”

Not much will change at the funeral homes, except the name. All current employees are being retained.

“Nothing with regard to our practices will change,” Jen said. “Really, it's just the name that's changing. It's helping to unify us under one umbrella. Now, the Grand Haven and Spring Lake locations are added under that umbrella. We have a wonderful team and wonderful staff that we really appreciate that can serve in both communities.”

Jen said she and Craig have lived in Spring Lake Township for more than a decade.

“We're very invested in this community and have really grown to love this place,” she said. “We knew that this would be a wonderful fit. It's been very positive and very warm and welcoming. Hopefully, this will be a nice, smooth transition for us and for the community as they get used to seeing a new name.”

Govert VanZantwick, grandfather of Dale VanZantwick, started the Washington Avenue funeral home in 1926, the first stand-alone funeral home in Ottawa County. In 1978, the VanZantwick Memorial Chapel merged with Kinkema-Bartels Funeral Home and Kammeraad Funeral Home to become VBK.

VBK was sold to a Canadian company in 1993, but it was bought back by Dale VanZantwick in 2001, according to local historian Dr. Dave Seibold.

Sytsema Funeral Homes was founded in Muskegon by John Sytsema in 1929.

Dale still works for Sytsema, and still meets with families, but no longer owns the business. He said he's pleased with the way the Sytsemas are running the business.

“We've been with them for almost two years now and we just decided to change the name,” Dale said.

Dale said his son was not interested in taking over the business.

“It's a demanding business — it's 24/7, 365 (days a year),” he explained. “You've got to be ready to dedicate yourself unlike any other job because you're constantly on call. My son saw the hours and the disappointing Christmas mornings and Christmas Eves when I got called away. He decided to go into information technology.”

Dale said he's pleased with the transition.

“Of course, the business means a lot to me because it's been my heritage,” he said. “We grew to appreciate what Sytsema has done up in Muskegon. We needed somebody that could carry on the business the way we've carried it on. I haven't had any regrets. They've carried on the tradition very well.”