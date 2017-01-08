New ownership at Powerhouse Gym of Grand Haven

Dr. Hunter Dulaney purchased the local Powerhouse Gym in November 2016. Dulaney is a native of White Cloud and attended Central Michigan University.

After graduating from CMU, he earned his chiropractic doctoral degree from D’Youville College in Buffalo, New York.

Dulaney said fitness has always been an important part of his life and he hopes to help as many gym members and patients as possible succeed in their fitness journey.

“I am excited for this new opportunity for me and my family,” he said. “I am looking forward to giving the Powerhouse Gym many upgrades it desperately needs.”

Dulaney also intends to offer chiropractic services within the current establishment.

“I hope to have the chiropractic practice up and running by mid-spring, after I am comfortable with gym ownership and all that it entails,” he said.

Dulaney also hopes to eventually offer massage therapy on site, as well.

“The goal is to offer complete health and wellness care under one roof,” he said. “One of the most important aspects of the Powerhouse Gym is the family feel it already has. Everyone knows everyone and can encourage each other while all working towards improved fitness.”

Dulaney noted that the current staff and trainers will remain, and the class schedule will remain the same. He plans to make upgrades to the gym equipment throughout the year.