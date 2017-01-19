SAF-Holland to shut down West Michigan production plants

As a result, production at the Muskegon and Holland locations will be moved to plants located in Dumas, Arkansas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Wylie, Texas.

The company’s president, Steffen Schewerda, said there are 100 manufacturing employees that will be affected at the Holland plant and another 130 employees at the Muskegon plant.

Schewerda explained that when the company looked over last year, they found the transportation market was not in good shape, and the same is expected to happen in 2017.

"When you look at our customer base, they all migrated south to southern parts of the United States," Schewerda said. "When we produce very heavy parts made of steel and iron, which are very costly to ship, logistics are a very big part of the business. Basically, we will move jobs to locations that are much closer to our customer base. It is not about the performance of these plants."

All the jobs will remain in the United States and the idea is to consolidate the number of manufacturing plants in the United States from seven plants to five.

Along with moving the production services, the testing and administrative offices in the Holland location will be moved to the Muskegon facility. This will also allow the company to build a new engineering and technology center at the Muskegon location and centralize headquarters and corporate functions in Muskegon.

Schewerda said the transition will take place in the next 18 months and closing will be happening gradually, not all at once.

"What we decided to do and what we thought would be most fair in this unpleasant situation is to inform everybody as soon as possible and to give everybody the most time we can give them for this transition," Schewerda said. "We will see the major impact in 2017. We want to get this done in 2017, but it can extend into 2018 due to some longer program steps, especially moving the testing center into Muskegon. I assume this will be done in 2017 and it will start soon, over the next 8-10 weeks."

SAF-Holland was formed when SAF merged with Holland Hitch in 2006. Holland Hitch was first opened in the 1920s. At the time of the merger, the company employed 650 people at its Holland and Muskegon locations.

SAF-Holland has been in contact with Lakeshore Advantage and Muskegon Area First to discuss what can be done to help out the employees moving forward, and will be doing what they can to support the employees. The jobs will be posted at the other facilities and Schewerda said if any employee is willing to move, they will support them in that.

Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said the organization will do everything it can to help find new positions for those affected.

"We are disappointed to learn of the closing, but appreciate the proactive outreach of SAF leadership to help us understand this difficult business decision," Owens said. "We will be working closely with our partners and West Michigan Works and Muskegon Area First to help those displaced find new positions. In this time of low unemployment, we are optimistic that those workers will be able to find a new position in the near future."

Moving forward, SAF-Holland is going to be looking for a potential buyer for the Holland plants, and the 65 administrative employees at the Holland plant will have the opportunity to move to the Muskegon offices.

"Muskegon will be the headquarters for SAF-Holland Americas, which includes both North and South America," Schewerda said. "We will still have close to 250 people working in the Muskegon area."

The restructuring process is expected to cost around $10 million in 2017.