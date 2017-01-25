Speedway construction likely to start this spring

The Township Board of Trustees approved the project nearly a year ago.

“The township continues to have frequent communication with Speedway, and they have confirmed they will begin construction this spring and will open later this year,” Township Community Development Director Stacey Fedewa said.

According to the plans approved in March 2016, the station will have a fueling canopy with seven pump islands and 14 fueling stations, and a commercial fueling canopy with four pump islands and three fueling stations. Each of the canopy columns will be clad in masonry, with columns topped with a decorative corbel.

The site is also said to feature an outdoor seating area and an outdoor area for seasonal merchandise sales, which will be enclosed with ornamental metal fencing.

Township officials said the Speedway project has been delayed in order to address complexities of the main entrance to the gas station, which will be off Hayes Street, across from the Grand Haven 9 movie theater.

Fedewa said the boundary of the wetland, and Ottawa County Road Commission and Michigan Department of Transportation spacing standards, dictate where the driveway can be built. She said the angles of the driveway would likely have caused semi-trucks to jump the curb and damage landscaping.

“Avoiding this type of damage was a key point the Township Board established when it approved this development,” Fedewa said. “Thankfully, a solution to the driveway conundrum has been found.”

The next step, township officials say, is to approve the plans for water and sewer services. The township has reviewed one set of plans and sent a list of revisions back to Speedway developers.

After utility plans are approved by the township, they will be sent to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for permits. Speedway will submit building plans for review and permitting when that occurs, Fedewa said.

“Also noteworthy, Speedway has been expanding their brand by creating cafes within their convenience stores,” Fedewa noted. “They do anticipate expanding this location to be a Speedy Café, which will offer additional food choices such as made-to-order sandwiches, as well as indoor and outdoor seating areas.”