Chamber event to look at economic forecast

The breakfast will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The event provides a business outlook of West Michigan’s economic conditions and the performance of the greater region.

Paul Isely, associate dean of the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University, will make the presentation. Isely has a Ph.D. in economics from Purdue University, an M.S. in economics from Purdue University, and a dual B.S. in physics and economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Isely’s research has led to many local articles and reports that explore West Michigan’s economy and its relationship to the national and state economies. Recent studies resulted in reports on the state of entrepreneurship and health care in West Michigan.

Cathy Monton, regional director for Manpower, will provide an update on the state of West Michigan’s workforce prior to Isely’s presentation.

Registration is now open for the event. The cost for Chamber of Commerce members is $25 and $35 for nonmembers. To register for the breakfast, contact the chamber office at 616-842-4910 or visit www.grandhavenchamber.org.