Local construction companies busy in 2016, upbeat about 2017

Lakeshore Advantage, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping local business and industry, said it worked on 26 business expansion projects in 2016 that resulted in $205 million in private investment and created 1,052 jobs. Those 26 expansions represent the tip of the iceberg and construction companies throughout the area are seeing expanding business in a broad scope of projects.

It is a pattern the Michigan Economic Development Corp. has seen in recent years.

"It has been consistent and I do expect it to continue," said Tino Breithaupt, vice president of global business development for MEDC. "I think some of the reasons for that is when you take a look at the kind of projects we have done, that we are currently engaged with, and looking into the future where the growth opportunities are happening, it is not in just one industry sector where we are seeing expansion projects and growth activity."

With so many expansion projects and commercial construction projects being completed in 2016 and new ones beginning in 2017, local West Michigan construction companies are reaping the benefits.

"It is really spread across a lot of different areas including manufacturing, schools and nonprofits," said Chuck Geenen, co-owner of GDK Construction. "I think what that tells us is that the whole community is strong and able to provide construction jobs."

Geenen said the company is currently very involved in some industry work at Magna Mirrors, and has been involved with both Zeeland Public Schools and Central Wesleyan Church. Geenen said the company saw 2016 as one of its best years ever and is expecting 2017 to be just as successful.

"The one big thing for 2017 that we are really working on right now is the Eighth Street downtown expansion next to The Sentinel," Geenen said. "That will be a large project with mixed use including retail, apartments and condominiums. There is also a nice expansion project at the Outdoor Discovery Center, which includes a new preschool that we are doing for them."

For Elzinga & Volkers, 2016 was a strong year from a variety of different angles. Not only did the company add 24 new employees, it also began construction on a new location in Coldwater.

"A new year always means opportunity for growth," said Mike Novakoski, president and CEO of Elzinga & Volkers. "We have many new faces throughout the office and we look forward to adding more members to our team in 2017."

In total, the company has completed more than 2,000 projects all while still putting an emphasis on the idea of safety first. This past December, the company reached 3,500 days of no lost work time.

"I have to put safety first, safety is always first for us," Novakoski said. "Without jobs that are completed in a safe manner, we don't consider it a win. The greatest pride we have is we are approaching 10 years with no lost time."

Much like GDK, Elzinga & Volkers saw a broad range of projects including a renovation to Ronald McDonald House Western Michigan, a 35,000-square-foot addition to Pine Rest Flex Bed Unit, a 26,000-square-foot build at Kendall Electric and work at Hope Church.

For 2017, Novakoski said Elzinga & Volkers will put an emphasis on continuing to grow on the national level, will look to acquire a complimentary business to allow for a new product for the market and will look to see growth at the Coldwater location.

Lakewood Construction is another local company from the area that thrived this past year. Celebrating its 45th year in business, the company has been primarily focused along the Lakeshore area and started and completed numerous projects in Ottawa County.

Projects completed in 2016 range from business buildings, such as the 115,000-square-foot addition to OMT-Veyhl, remodeling and relocating The Dermatology Center and The Skin Revitalization Center, and projects for Hudsonville Christian Schools and Caledonia Community Schools.

As for projects the company started in 2016, they include the robust renovation of the West Coast Chamber of Commerce, construction for JR Automation at the former Kandu Building, various projects at Hope College, a new 30,500-square-foot addition to Transfer Tool in Grand Haven and ongoing projects at Holland Hospital.

While 2016 was strong for Lakewood Construction, Sue Borgeson, director of Marketing at Lakewood Construction, said the company already has more than 400,000-square-feet in preconstruction scheduled for 2017 in a variety of industries.

"Industrial and light manufacturing construction, as well as personal, high-end storage condominiums is in high demand and leading our construction management efforts," Borgeson said. "Healthcare construction, both hospital and at the practice level is also a mainstay. School construction continues to be strong for us in both the public and private arenas."