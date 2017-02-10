Plans submitted to renovate, rebrand gas station

The SpartanNash company has submitted plans to the township with the intention of renovating the gas station located at 17200 Robbins Road. The company plans to convert it in to a D&W-branded gas station.

Township officials say the SpartanNash gas station will be associated with the D&W grocery store located in the shopping plaza across the street from the Marathon station. The food store is in the city limits.

D&W has a fuel-rewards program through the company’s customer loyalty card program.

“SpartanNash, which is utilizing Spartan Stores Fuel LLC as the name of the applicant, has submitted a special land use application to renovate the gas station on the southwest corner of Robbins Road and 172nd Avenue,” Township planner Stacey Fedewa said.

According to the township, the building’s facade will be updated, the underground fuel storage tanks will be replaced and the property’s landscaping will be improved.

“Additionally, access management will be greatly improved by defining the entrances and parking areas,” Fedewa said. “This will certainly improve access management because the current northern entrance is too close to the intersection.”

Based on preliminary plans, the entrance to the property off Robbins Road will be better defined and the sidewalk will be extended. The northern entrance to the site from 172nd Avenue will be closed, as only the southern entrance will be used on 172nd.

Fedewa noted that the project fits into the overall vision for the Robbins Road corridor, as that portion of land is master-planned for regional commercial use.

“This project will also integrate well into the anticipated redevelopment of that corridor,” Fedewa said. “The current owner, Robbins Road Real Estate LLC, is selling this portion of the property to SpartanNash so the gas station will complement the remaining redevelopment that is expected to occur.”