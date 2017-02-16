Longtime business owner keeps on giving

That kind of volume is something to celebrate — and so is 30 years in business.

Dutmers’ Grand Haven family restaurant is decked out with banners and celebratory decorations, and he’s throwing in some customer giveaways through the end of the month, including movie and bowling gift certificates and, of course, daily Great Lakes Chili Dogs coupons for every 10th customer.

“Thirty years is a big time,” said Dutmers, a former grocery store director, who with his brother, Bill, opened the business in Grand Haven’s Chinook Pier in April 1987 as part of the G&L Chili Dogs chain.

Steve Dutmers later took over the restaurant, renamed it Great Lakes Chili Dogs, and moved it to the current location at 1001 S. Beacon Blvd. in 1994.

“It's been an exciting experience,” he said.

Dutmers’ favorite menu item? The famous-recipe Greek chili dog, which he says he eats five days a week.

“But only one at a time,” he said. “I'm not sick of them yet.”

As much as he's known for his chili dogs, soups and burgers, perhaps he's better known for his generosity. Over the past three decades, he's sponsored hundreds of youth sports teams, and often invites teams and school classes in to dine for free.

“We treat them to dinner, anything they want, plus we give them shakes,” he said.

Dutmers has also donated to the Save the Catwalk Fund and other local fundraisers, and frequently hands out free gift cards.

He said his penchant for giving comes from growing up in a large family.

“I come from a family of 10 and we were always involved in things with my parents, between schools and local organizations,” he said. “We learned how to share and give and work with others.”

Dutmers said although giving comes naturally, he's also received so much.

“It's rewarding to give,” he said. “The community has given so much to me with all their support. And my staff here is incredible. They do all the work. I just kind of hang out and help them out a little bit.”

Dutmers estimates that he's donated “probably tens of thousands” worth of food in 30 years in business.

“It always comes back,” he said. “Whatever you give, it always comes back.”

And so do the customers. Dutmers said many former employees, who worked for him as teenagers, now bring their own families in to dine. Sometimes three, even four generations gather around his restaurant tables.

“That's something special,” he said.