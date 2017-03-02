Family Christian Stores to close headquarters, terminating 170 employees

According to the closing notice sent by Steve Biondo, senior vice president of human resources and organizational development for Family Christian Stores, the company plans to shut down its headquarters located in Grand Rapids and its distribution center located in Kentwood.

The terminations at the distribution center are expected to begin April 11 and at the headquarters facility on April 26. It is expected to be a permanent move, and 136 employees from the headquarters facility and 34 employees from the distribution center will be terminated.

The Holland Sentinel attempted to contact Steve Biondo for this article, but he has not responded to multiple inquiries.

The terminations come following the company's announcement on Feb. 23 that they will be closing all retail locations.

At the time of the announcement, there were seven Family Christian retail stores in West Michigan, including one in Holland. The Holland location is now closed, but locations in Muskegon and Grandville are still open. Neither store could comment on when they planned on shutting their doors, only saying it could happen at any time.

The company has been in business for 85 years and employed 3,000 people and operated 240 retail locations in 36 states, along with their headquarters facility and distribution facility.

Family Christian Stores LLC had run into issues in recent years, and although they were the world's largest retailer of Christian-themed merchandise, they filed for bankruptcy in 2015. A recent press release stated the decision was made due to changing consumer behavior and declining sales.

"Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline," said Chuck Bengochea, Family Christian Stores president. "In addition we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market. We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God's plan for our organization, and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse."