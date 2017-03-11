Shutting off the pumps

Swiftney, 66, will officially drive into retirement today after more than three decades owning and operating Jerry's Citgo at the northwest corner of Beacon Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.

“I'm in my 36th year,” he said. “I worked for Gordy and Bud Knoll eight years before that. I left for a couple years, then Bud retired and Gordy sold it to me.”

That was 1981.

And you could say the business is in Swiftney's blood. His dad owned Swiftney's Service Station on Fulton Avenue, where Love in Action now stands.

“He died of a heart attack when he was only 38,” Swiftney said of his father. “I was only 6 years old. My mother raised five kids and did a wonderful job. Maybe I was just bred for this business, I don't know.”

Swiftney said owning his own station has been rewarding. He's known for selling ethanol-free gas and providing full-service fueling.

“We do a lot of oil changes and other service station stuff,” he said.

Swiftney, who leases the building, said he will be closing the business. If anyone else takes over the building after he retires, he said it will have nothing to do with his business.

“I'm closing my business and walking away,” he said. “I'm going to miss the people, but I've been there so long I'm ready to go while I've still got my health. I don't need no fanfare.”

Swiftney said he appreciates his customers, some who have been coming to his service station for generations.

“I know I'm going to miss the people, but I'm ready to step aside,” he said. “Everyone told me you'll know when it's time to go. The time has come. I'm really excited to start my new venture.”

The 1969 Grand Haven High School graduate said he was blessed with good employees.

“I had so many good guys working for me,” he said. “I hope I taught them a lot.”

Swiftney said he's seen a lot of changes in his decades in the business — such as the way cars are made and gas prices.

“I remember a sign back in the ‘70s when gas was being allocated,” he said. “It was 38 cents a gallon.”

He also has a photo of his dad at Swiftney's Service Station. A sign advertises gas at 6 gallons for a dollar.

“The hardest part was when gas was $4 a gallon,” he said. “It was just a terrible, terrible time.”

Swiftney said he'll also miss the Saturday morning coffee clutch down at the station, when he and some old friends got together to socialize.

“We solve all the city's problems,” he said.

Swiftney and his wife, Sandra, plan to travel, golf and spend time with their grandchildren, ages 5 months to 3 years.

“It's been a good ride, but I'm looking forward to retirement,” he said.