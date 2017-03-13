Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy

The outdoor sporting goods retailer, which sells guns and rifles, operates 162 and announced that 32 “underperforming” stores will shut down in the next several weeks. No Michigan stores were on that list of impacted stores.

Gander Mountain and some of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code earlier this month after the retailer “experienced traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce,” according to a company statement.

The chain has a store located at 8001 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, but store workers said the location was not in the process of closing.

Gander Mountain is in active discussions with a number of parties interested in a going-concern sale and expects to solicit bids prior to an auction to be held in late April 2017, according to the company. The company expects to submit the winning bid to the court for approval in early May and anticipates a closing of the sale by May 15.

Gander Mountain has stores in 26 states, including several in Michigan.

Stores slated for closing:

Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) – New Hartford

North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga

Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

West Virginia (1) – Charleston

Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown