Meijer to offer grocery home delivery this summer

“We’re starting to roll out as we think is best,” President and Chief Executive Rick Keyes said. “We started this in September, 2016, [in Detroit] and we really have seen some great results from the pilot.”

The home service, in which Meijer works with Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt, will expand starting March 29 at 14 stores in Grand Rapids. In April, it will expand to 12 stores in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Indianapolis.

Other stores in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Wisconsin will follow quickly, and the retailer hopes to have the service available in most of its markets by year’s end. A store representative didn’t have specifics as to when the service might expand into Grand Haven.

Meijer Home Delivery is a membership-based service that costs $99 for a year and provides unlimited delivery for orders over $35. A monthly subscription is available for $14. For an added $7 fee, Shipt will deliver orders under $35.

Delivery of groceries to a customer’s home can occur in as little as one hour, seven days a week, 24-hours a day, Meijer said.

Customers will be able to order from 55,000 grocery items online, including fresh produce, meat, and dairy. Medical prescriptions and alcohol are not available, but Meijer said it is working on adding those items, as well as ways to add general merchandise to its product list.

Grocery analyst David Livingston of Milwaukee-based DJL Research, said Meijer is not alone in its efforts.

“Everybody’s kind of getting into it. Kroger’s moving into it, some of the regional chains are moving into it,” he said.

Last year, Kroger launched ClickList, a service in which customers place online orders and then can get the filled out orders at a pickup point outside the store, where workers will put the goods in the car. Kroger has ClickList at five Toledo area stores but plans to expand.

More importantly, Mr. Livingston said, Amazon.com is moving into grocery delivery.

“This home delivery and Internet shopping has even gotten to the grocery stores,” he said. “All these grocers are saying we’ve got deflation going on. Well, some of that could be the invisible force of [Amazon] selling things online.”

For the Meijer program, Shipt workers perform an Uber-like service by hand selecting items from a local Meijer store that the customer has ordered either online or using a Shipt smart-phone app.

In the Detroit area, there have been more than 65,000 orders filled since the September start of the test, Meijer said.

Shipt says its product prices can vary slightly from in-store prices to help cover the costs of picking, packing, and processing the order.

Customers can expect to pay about $5 more using Shipt than they would on a $35 order purchased in the store themselves. For example, a Wonder Bread loaf that costs $2.29 in the store is $2.59 when delivered to a home using Shipt.

But the company says it honors most in-store sales, including “buy one, get one free” deals. But some sale items in the app will differ from store sale prices.

Mr. Keyes, the Meijer CEO, said his company wants customers to shop in its stores but recognizes there are times when they can’t make it or it’s more convenient to have someone else do the shopping.

Shipt can deliver within one or two hours, but it works with a customer’s schedule, Mr. Keyes said.

“You’ll set a time that works for you. The Shipt worker will text you, stay in contact in case there’s substitutes or questions,” he said. “The whole goal is to make it seamless for the customers.”

Mr. Livingston, the grocery analyst, said Meijer is smart to do a slow rollout. That way, the company can see how different markets react and adjust accordingly.

“I think as Meijer gets into this and continues to develop this, they should get very good at it,” he said.