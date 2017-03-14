Dutch Girl Brewery abruptly closes

Owners Luke and Kelly Finchem said in the post that the business has closed permanently.

No reason was given for the sudden closing of the brewery, located at 14964 Cleveland St.,

The post reads, in part: ”We truly thank you so much for your business and the laughs, cheers and encouragement you have given us for almost two years. We learned a lot about opening a small business and will forever be proud of our craft beers, unique dishes and warm atmosphere with great staff. ... Thank you to our faithful mug club members and locals! We met so many great people we now call friends. Lastly, to our families who supported us. You were a sounding board and our biggest fans. Sincerely, Kelly & Luke.”

The post also mentions that the business is for sale, with an asking price of $350,000. If a buyer cannot be found, an auction will be planned in the coming weeks.

Dutch Girl Brewery opened in October of 2015.