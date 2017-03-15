Jerry's Citgo is now Krizan's

Krizan is leasing the gas station building at the northwest corner of Beacon Boulevard and Washington Avenue from Tri-City Oil, the same as Jerry’s Citgo owner Jerry Swifney, who retired Saturday and closed his business after 36 years.

Krizan opened the doors to his first business venture on Monday.

The 1979 Grand Haven High School graduate has long served as a mechanic in the area.

“In high school, I worked at the Shell station across the street (Beacon Boulevard) when it was a full-service station,” Krizan said. “I pumped gas, did tire and oil changes. I've been in it a long time.”

Krizan also worked on trucks and trailers at Zelenka Nursery in West Olive and served as a mechanic at Rich's Auto Service for eight years.

“I knew Jerry was retiring,” Krizan said of Swifney. “Me and Jerry talked about it. I decided when I knew he was going to retire to take over.”

Krizan agreed to building lease terms with Tri-City Oil about two months ago, according to the company’s vice president, Jeff Erickson.

“He's been around for a long time,” Erickson said of Krizan. “He's a good guy.”

Krizan said he's excited for the opportunity to run his own business, which will include full-service fueling.

“There are people in this town that need it,” Krizan said of his decision to continue full service versus self-serve pumps.

Krizan said owning his own gas/service business is the culmination of practically growing up in the gas station business.

“This is something I've always wanted to do,” he said.

Krizan's Citgo and Auto Repair is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.