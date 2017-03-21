Women fill 30% of area manufacturing jobs

According to the most recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, 30.7 percent of manufacturing employees in Ottawa County are women. That number is slightly higher than the state and national levels — 27 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

When looking at all industries, Ottawa County has a lower rate of women in the workforce (41.9 percent) compared to Michigan (48.2 percent) and the nation (48.1 percent).

Despite the lower numbers in Ottawa County, three area women have been honored with a Women in Manufacturing S.T.E.P. Ahead Award from The Manufacturing Institute. The award is reserved for women specializing in the science, technology, engineering and production fields.

The Manufacturing Institute is the authority in the development of manufacturing talent, and it partners with consulting firms across the country to identify and solve issues in manufacturing.

Rochelle Maciejewski of Johnson Controls, Nicki Bonczyk of JR Automation and Carol Wheeler of Code Blue Corp. have all been given the award.

Bonczyk and Wheeler agree that there are fewer women in their field, but reported different experiences for their respective careers.

For Bonczyk, she has worked for JR Automation for the past five years. She was first introduced into the manufacturing field when she attended Holland Christian High School.

Following her graduation from Grand Valley State University, she was offered a full-time position at JR Automation. She said, although she does see a lower rate of women in her field — and she is the only woman on her team — she has never seen any difference between being a female and male in the field.

"It is all dependent on the job you do," Bonczyk said. "If you do a good job, people will notice and you get rewarded or promoted based on that. It is more about performance than gender."

As for Wheeler, she has worked in manufacturing for about 35 years. Today, she is the director of engineering and operations for Code Blue Corp.

Through the years, Wheeler said she has witnessed the struggle for equality for women in manufacturing.

"I was paid quite a bit less than the guys who drove the forklifts back then," she said. "I still believe that, even to this day, women are paid less for doing the exact same work. I still believe to this day that women have to work much harder than men to get the same opportunities."

Wheeler said the reality is that manufacturing leadership needs to give women a chance.

"Because these women haven't been given as many opportunities, they are eager and willing to work harder to get where they want to go," Wheeler said. "From that standpoint, from a leadership side, it only makes sense to give them a chance because you are going to get a higher performance out of them just because they want it so badly."

Something Bonczyk has found useful at her company is having a women's night out event once a month. The women gather and are able to talk and share their experiences. Turnout at such events has nearly doubled in the past five years.

Data shows that, although the total number of women in manufacturing in Ottawa County hovers around 30 percent, it also has shown an increase each quarter.

The most recent data that was released on the topic was the fourth quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2015.

Data provided by Ryan J. Gimarc of Talent 2025 shows that, in 2014, there were 11,551 women in the manufacturing workforce in Ottawa County. That number increased each quarter and reached 12,405 by the end of the third quarter of 2015.

While progress is being made, Wheeler has a message for manufacturing leadership:

"If your eyes are only half open, open them all the way and see what is right in front of you," she said. "Give them an opportunity to impress you because they will. They will be very surprised at the result they get."