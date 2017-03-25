Dollar General construction begins

“Dollar General has broken ground this week to construct a 9,200-square-foot building on Mercury Drive, between the Wesco gas station and the Mercury Store & Lock,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

The Grand Haven Township Planning Commission approved the Dollar General project in December 2016.

Township planning officials say the building will include private septic and a drain field, 38 parking spaces, a loading zone in the rear yard, and connection to the municipal water supply.

“A lane closure on Mercury Drive will occur toward the end of April to connect municipal water,” Cargo said,” but the lane closure is not expected to last more than one week.”

Township officials have said the new Dollar General is expected to open by mid-summer.