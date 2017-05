Developers are constructing a 6,000-square-foot gas station and convenience store on the site on Lake Michigan Drive, just east of M-231, according to Mike Boes, president of Holland-based Merle Boes Inc.

Boes said his company chose the site because of new traffic generated by M-231 and the lack of gas stations/convenience stores in the area.

The Yellow Jacket, which was known for its seafood buffet, closed in late 2015.