Liquidation auction on tap for Dutch Girl Brewery

The 7,500-square-foot Dutch Girl Brewery on Cleveland Street in Spring Lake Township opened in 2015. Owners Luke and Melissa Finchem closed their shop without warning this past March and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the Western District of Michigan Bankruptcy Court on May 2.

On behalf of the bankruptcy court, Orbitbid.com will sell all remaining assets and equipment from the building beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.

Auction items include brewing equipment, 100-gallon vessels, walk-in coolers, commercial kitchen and bar equipment, tables, seating, and flat-screen televisions.

Sale items will be available for preview from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The bankruptcy paperwork notes that the brewery owes $333,567 to creditors, including Beer City Glass, Blue Label Industries LLC, Carbonic Systems Inc., Charter Communications, Consumers Energy, Ingraberg Farms, Internal Revenue Service, Michigan Department of Treasury, Michigan Gas Utilities, Michigan Unemployment Agency, PNC Bank, Republic Services, Victory Apparel, Village Baker, Scholten Fant and several individuals.

The business' total assets in the bankruptcy paperwork were listed at $157,406.

On their Facebook page, the Finchems thanked the community, friends and family for supporting their business.

“We met so many great people we now call friends,” they wrote. “We learned a lot about opening a small business and will forever be proud of our craft beers, unique dishes and warm atmosphere with great staff.”

The Finchems also mentioned in their Facebook post that the business was for sale at $350,000, and that if a buyer could not be found, an auction sale would take place in the coming weeks.