Holland's JCPenney store closes

The store signage has been taking off the building and the doors are locked after closing on July 31.

Following a Feb. 24 announcement by JCPenney that it would close 138 stores across the country and a March 17 announcement that the Holland location was going to be closing, the 50,921-square-foot store is now closed.

JCPenney chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said the closing of the stores was done to better compete with “the growing threat of online retailers.” The closings will impact 5,000 positions nationwide and will include the closing and relocation of two distribution facilities.

Edward Galvan and Michael Gonzalez, of Holland, visited the JCPenney location on Wednesday and were disappointed to find the store empty.

“It is disappointing because I would think more people in the community would have come out and shopped and supported it,” Galvan said. “It is disappointing to know that a hometown business is getting closed down when a lot of people came here for years.”

For Galvan and Gonzalez, despite there being other options like Burlington Coat Factory and Kohls, they preferred JCPenney because of the variety it had all under one roof.

“It was the way JCPenney had their sales and the different variety of clothes,” Galvan said. “They didn’t just have clothes, they had houseware, furniture, mattresses and other different stuff. They had baby clothes, men’s and women’s, lots of variety.”

The closing of the store leaves a large hole at The Shops at Westshore, which is completing an estimated $25 million project to demall the former Westshore Mall. The closing of JCPenney leaves Younkers, Dunham’s Sports and Burlington Coat Factory as the location’s other anchor stores.

In an article published back in March, Jean Ramirez, general manager for The Shops at Westshore, said they have had interest from larger retailers in the past but at the time of the inquiries, the space was not available.

Ramirez could not be reached in time for publication, but she said in an email on July 25 there are no new stores to announce.

While The Shops at Westshore will continue to look for anchor stores, it has continued to announce other stores, including most recently a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and an Edible Arrangements.