Stanco celebrates 100 years

The community is invited to join in the celebration as tours will be offered of the company’s facility at 2101 168th Ave. in Grand Haven from 2-4 p.m. today.

The fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturing company was founded as Peerless Novelty by Warren Stansberry in 1917 to produce components for the sewing industry. The company changed its name to Stanco Metal Products in 1977, and relocated from downtown Grand Haven to its current location west of Grand Haven’s airport in 1991.

Stanco has since opened plants in Williamston, South Carolina; and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The company now provides a full range of metal fabrication and support services, including stamping, forming, welding, drilling, riveting, assembly, power coating and packaging.

“The people of Stanco function as a team and this really makes a difference in the success of the company,” CEO Linda Slagel said.