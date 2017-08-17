Local Wendy's on the move

Work has started on a project that will relocate the current Wendy’s restaurant location, 320 N. Beacon Blvd., to a new facility at the southwest corner of Beacon and Jackson Street — the site of the former Sprint store.

Meritage Hospitality Group Brand Manager Weston Persons said the building will have a sleeker design, which he said “reinvents the Wendy’s look.”

“It’s a much more modern design,” he said. “It’s a smaller footprint and they are more efficient in the design itself.”

Persons said the new location is in a better spot than the current one.

“That location is an excellent location for anybody traveling through town,” he said, noting that there will be more drive-by traffic from people coming into Grand Haven from the north and leaving or going to the beach.

The new 2,153-square-foot building will have room for 55 customers, and Persons said the design will be nearly identical to the Wendy’s that opened earlier this week at 801 W. Norton Ave. in Norton Shores. The Norton Shores location includes a fireplace, open ceiling with up-lighting, flat-screen TVs, an open kitchen, and a variety of kitchen equipment enhancements to maximize efficiency, Persons said.

Three different parcels will make up the new development at 445 N. Beacon Blvd. — the former Sprint store, a parking lot behind the Sprint store and a home located at 614 Jackson St.

Grand Haven Community Development Manager Jennifer Howland said the city’s Planning Commission has signed off on the new project, and noted that the vehicle access points at the three sites will be modified to alleviate any traffic issues.

“The five curb cuts will be condensed down to two — one curb cut on Jackson and one shared curb cut on Beacon,” Howland explained. “We believe this will help with traffic management.”

Work on the project began this week. Persons said the new restaurant is expected to open in mid-December.

The Sprint store recently relocated to the other side of the highway, in the strip mall behind Walgreen’s.