Kayak maker set to bring 150 new jobs to Muskegon

"I'll pay more attention to kayaking now for sure,” Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said Wednesday.

Their gleeful mood is due to a major investment from Muskegon-based KL Outdoor, which produces, kayaks, pedal boats, paddleboards, canoes and more.

"It's always good when you get that investment for the sake of your employment opportunities for the citizens, and I have to admit it's also good for the tax base," Mayor Stephen Gawron said.

That investment will be to the tune of $9.2 million and is expected to create 153 new jobs in the Muskegon area over the next three years.

"There will be a mix, there will be some office and corporate jobs, and there will also be a number of production jobs," Peterson said.

KL Outdoor has been operating out of Muskegon since 1989, but owners have now decided to establish their world headquarters in the Lakeshore city. The investment will also include KL taking over the entire second floor of the Terrace Point building.

"To have the influx of a corporate entity on our waterfront of our downtown will be a remarkable occurrence for our downtown, and I think it's a feather in our cap to have a corporate headquarters in the city," Gawron said.