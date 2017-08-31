Friends team up to open unique shopping destination

Located at 512 Washington Ave. is The WillowWood Hearth & Home and Sir Wellington’s Tea Company.

The WillowWood offers an eclectic mix of vintage, garden, and new home décor, as well as incense, crystals, salt lamps, and jewelry.

Sir Wellington’s Tea Company hosts a variety of premium loose leaf and bagged teas, plus a large complement of tea accessories. Included in the shop is a tea bar where you can purchase tea or coffee by the cup, to go or to enjoy in the attached lounge.

A grand opening will be held this Friday and Saturday.