Chamber welcomes 2 new businesses

On Friday, Nov. 3, owner Jasmine Hornberger cut the ribbon in front of Sol + Sage, a new fitness studio offering yoga, movement forms such as Tai Chi, Qigong and Nia, and other grounded energy practices. Sol + Sage is located at 1116 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and city officials also celebrated with Sandy Sawyer during the official opening of Sir Wellington's Tea Co. at 512 Washington Ave. The new business offers premium loose leaf, bagged teas and tea accessories, as well as hot or iced tea to go. There is also a tea lounge for relaxing and gifts such as jewelry, candles and accessories.