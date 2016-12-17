How to help during the holidays

There are a number of charitable organizations throughout West Michigan that support individuals and families in need. Being largely donation based, these nonprofits provide everything from food and clothing to medical care and transitional housing for those in need.

As the Christmas season progresses, what kind of needs do these organizations focus on, and what kind of needs do they have?

Love in Action

Love in Action of the Tri-Cities (formerly Love INC) focuses on helping people in five areas: food, shelter, life skills, health and medical care, and transportation.

Executive Director Katie Appold believes the biggest need people have this time of year is warm clothing.

“One of the things we see as the strongest need is warm-weather gear for all ages — coats, mittens, hats, and even socks and durable clothing, like jeans,” she said.

Appold said supplying people with warm clothing is more important than focusing on the holidays.

“Families want to celebrate Christmas with presents, and we want to meet those needs,” she said. “But life in Michigan during the winter has increased needs — like heat, higher gas use, utilities go up — and sometimes the ability to make money goes down.”

Over the holidays and at the end of the year, Appold said her agency sees an increase in donations.

“The majority of our fundraising comes in from October to January, and we rely on year-end gifts to sustain the organization throughout the year,” she said.

Despite that, fundraising is one of Love in Action’s biggest needs.

The local agency also needs volunteers to keep everything running, from answering phones to handing out food or working in shelters.

“If there is someone who is looking for a way to get involved, this is a great way to connect with people and get involved with any nonprofit,” Appold said.

Despite facing needs, Appold is always grateful to the Grand Haven community and its generosity.

“It is encouraging and uplifting to see how this community cares for its members, and how generous they are during the holidays,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs help this holiday season, stop by the Love in Action office at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven; or you can contact them at 616-846-2701 or online at www.loveinactiontricities.org.

The People Center

The People Center of Spring Lake supplies food, clothing and transitional housing.

Director Karen Reenders says she has found that services aren’t really affected during the holidays.

“For us, it is not any different than it is any other time of year,” she said. “Our need is pretty stable all year-round.”

The People Center focuses on maintaining a three-day supply of food on its shelves and giving out warm clothing. Reenders said their biggest need is making sure they have enough food and clothing to give to those in need. She also has found affordable housing to be a struggle for the center’s clients.

“The other huge factor I see, once they leave the transitional housing, is finding affordable housing,” Reenders said.

The center doesn’t see an increase in people seeking help during the holiday season, Reenders said.

“Because of what The Salvation Army does, we kind of simmer down,” she said. “Families are getting help since people and churches are stepping up.”

But the center does see an increase in donations, especially warm clothing, at the end of the year.

“People think more about giving this time of year,” Reenders said. “If anything, here, we increase with donations.”

If you need help, visit The People Center at 307 E. Exchange St. in Spring Lake. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army runs a number of seasonal programs to help people during the holidays. The Grand Haven location provides kids with toys and food cards for those in need.

They also partner with Plantenga’s Cleaners, which donated hundreds of coats, mittens, hats and snow pants. The Salvation Army distributed those items to people who needed warm clothing.

“The biggest need that we see is for families to provide toys for children and food for senior citizens that are on a limited income,” said Capt. Jay Davis, who manages the local corps.

The biggest challenge The Salvation Army faces is funding, he said.

“Primarily, we need help funding for our programs, not only during the Christmas season but throughout the year,” Davis said.

The Salvation Army’s familiar Red Kettles are out for about five weeks during the holiday season, and the agency sees a boost in year-end giving. Davis is grateful for the help from the people of the Tri-Cities area, but he said the need far outweighs the donations.

“We live in a generous community, but people are always in need, and the need goes beyond the Christmas season,” he said.

If you need help this holiday season, reach out to The Salvation Army at 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven for access to its food pantry and social workers. You can also call them at 616-842-3380 or go online at www.sagrandhaven.org.