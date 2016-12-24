Realtor turns $20 into $1,000 to help local families

The CEO of @Home Realty gave each of his employees $20 and asked them to pay it forward in whatever way they saw fit.

While some of the agents donated the money or gave it to those in need, Steve VanderWerp went a step further — he took his $20 and, through social media and other efforts, raised $1,000. He is using that money to sponsor two families from the Grand Haven area for Christmas.

VanderWerp said he wanted to help the families with the necessities and also with some fun items they might have around Christmas.

“I wanted to sponsor the needs like hats, mittens, coats,” he said, “but also the wants — toys or manicures and pedicures. I wanted to do stuff for the kids that they would never have a chance to do.”

Instead of just donating money to charities in the area, Hogeboom thought giving each of his 98 employees $20 to pay it forward would be a better way to give back.

“We wanted to get everyone in our company involved,” he said. “It’s not as big of an impact to just cut a check and donate money. This lets you see, feel and be involved.”

Each employee tackled the challenge in a different way.

“You’ll have someone who sees a person in a store with kids who needs money, and they’ll give it to them,” Hogeboom said. “Then you’ll have someone who sees a fireman or police officer and buy them lunch.”

But Hogeboom didn’t just want people to pay it forward.

“I was hoping that some would take it and use social media to raise more money,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting someone to take $20 and turn it into $1,000, but I did expect the impact on the community from giving that many people money to pay it forward.

“It’s pretty cool to hear the stories,” he continued. “I required (all the employees) to tell me about their experience — either who they gave the money to, or how it made them feel.”

Hogeboom said he believes the more people who pay it forward, the better the community will be. He is hoping more companies will do something like this in the future.

“It is pretty powerful to see the impact,” he said.

VanderWerp plans to continue to try and help families in need.

“There are so many people who go with so much less,” he said. “To have a chance to give back is really cool and to work for a company that wants to do that.”