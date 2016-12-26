Local United Way announces changes to its staff

Amanda Telgenhof has been promoted to the role of campaign manager.

Telgenhof previously worked for two years in the Community Impact department at the local United Way. As campaign manager, she will help run United Way’s annual workplace campaign, work closely with campaign volunteers, and help build and maintain relationships with area firms, donors, sponsors and volunteers.

Telgenhof is a recent graduate of Grand Valley State University, holding a bachelor’s degree in public and nonprofit administration. United Way officials say she has a deep connection to her community and a passion to help people thrive and live their lives to the fullest.

Additionally, the Greater Ottawa County United Way announced the addition of Angel Mendiola to its staff. She will fulfill the role of community impact coordinator, and will support the Community Impact department as well as the Lakeshore Housing Alliance program.

Mendiola graduated from Spring Lake High School in 2008 and went on to get her bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University in public and nonprofit administration. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in nonprofit administration from Lindenwood University. She also spent a semester studying in Madrid, Spain, and has volunteered as a Community Investment panel member for United Way.

“I have a strong connection with the West Michigan community, having grown up here my whole life,” Mendiola said. “I am excited to join the United Way team where I can help make a difference in people’s lives.”