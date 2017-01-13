Stowell named Love in Action director

Stowell follows Katie Appold, who departed Love in Action (formerly Love INC of the Tri-Cities) at the end of last year to join Capstone Real Estate.

He was hired after an extensive regional search and selection process that generated more than 60 applicants.

“We had many excellent candidates to interview and consider,” said the agency’s board chairman, David Ten Cate. “Our process included invaluable assistance from the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance and much prayer and deliberation over a period of nearly 90 days, but we are confident we made a wise decision in selecting Mike Stowell. Mike brings a background rich in the areas of ministry, leadership, finance and administration to his role as executive director.”

Stowell has been the vice president of non-traditional education at Grace Bible College in Grand Rapids for the past five years. He is also an adjunct professor at several schools, including Cornerstone University.

In the past, Stowell served for many years as the lead pastor at a church he started in Caledonia that grew to serve more than 600 members. He has a master’s degree from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary and earned his undergraduate degree in business at Cornerstone University.

Stowell has completed his course work and is in the process of writing his dissertation for his doctorate in education in organizational leadership.

“I am a life-long learner and a strategic thinker,” he said. “I really like to help people and strongly believe in the mission of Love in Action of the Tri-Cities. I look forward to getting out into the Tri-Cities community and meeting the people who serve and are served by this strong and well-established ministry.”

Appold will be working with Stowell as he transitions into his new position.

Community members are invited to meet Stowell at the grand opening of Love in Action’s renovated sheltered housing facility at 1615 S. Despelder St. in Grand Haven. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.