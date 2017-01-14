Community foundation hires new VP

In this role, Riker will steward existing donors and constituents, as well as introduce the foundation’s services and expertise to individuals, families, corporations, private foundations and professional advisors. He will also work on actively engaging the next generation in philanthropic conversations.

“The expertise and experience that Chris brings to this important position will positively impact our community in many ways,” foundation President Holly Johnson said. “Chris has almost two decades of experience and a proven track record for establishing and nurturing relationships that result in community good.”

A Hope College graduate, Riker worked at the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region for 17 years in various roles, most recently serving as its director of marketing and communication.

"It is an honor to join the talented team at the GHACF," Riker said. "The GHACF has a long legacy of positively impacting the area, and I am looking forward to partnering closely with local individuals, families, organizations and corporations to help them achieve their philanthropic goals."

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is a charitable organization that has been serving the Tri-Cities community since 1971. It exists to encourage philanthropic gifts from individuals, families, companies and organizations, and serves as a steward of charitable funds and legacies. For more information, visit ghacf.org.