Eagles event aims to give catwalk fundraising a boost

The Save the Catwalk group has partnered with the local Eagles club, 20 N. Second St., to host the fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The goal is to help raise the nearly $900,000 that’s needed to complete the repair and replacement of the historic catwalk.

“The city is considering this an all-community day for the catwalk,” Save the Catwalk organizer Erin Turrell said.

Open to the public, the event will feature beer and wine tasting, raffles, activities for children, and live and silent auctions.

“We’ll have cardboard sled races in the morning and a fundraiser at the Eagles in the afternoon,” Turrell said of next Saturday’s event, noting that the Winterfest Dumpster Dive and Pajama Run that afternoon will also use their proceeds to benefit the Save the Catwalk fund.

This is the second year that the Eagles have hosted a January fundraiser for the Save the Catwalk group. Organizers say they hope to build off the previous event’s success.

“Last year it was nuts — there were so many people,” Turrell said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a lot larger than last year.”

One of the highlights of the Eagles event will be the auctions. Turrell said there are a variety of items to place bids on to support the catwalk.

Items for the live auction, which starts at 4:30 p.m., include but are not limited to:

— Tickets to a Lions/Bears NFL game in Chicago.

— An off-season weekend at the Khardomah Lodge for 20 people.

— Redstone Lodge in Colorado weekend retreat.

Items available in the silent auction include:

— A full-year season pass for two to all Grand Haven events.

— Ten assorted vintage Marushka prints.

— Two Grand Haven Garden House gift certificates.

— Three pieces of Dave Vollmer art.

— Historical books and calligraphy from the Ewing family.

— Replica catwalk bents.

— A Nash Veterinary certificate for $150.

— $20 gift certificate donated by Jack’s at the Holiday Inn.

— A signed basketball by Tom Izzo.

— Five-pound bag of peanuts from Fortinos, and a gift certificate for nuts for a year.

Save the Catwalk organizers say the wine/beer tasting and the auctions are crucial to helping them reach their goal to pay for the catwalk restoration and replacement.

“The longer it sits there (off the pier), the more out of mind it is,” Turrell said.

While the city approved a $310,000 project earlier this week that will order steel and begin work on fabricating some of the new bents for the catwalk, Turrell noted that this is only the start of what needs to be done.

“That’s only a third of it. There’s another $600,000 to go,” she said. “This entire project is going to take $900,000.”

By having an entire day devoted to Save the Catwalk, Turrell hopes it will get people in the giving spirit and raise awareness of the project.

“I am hoping that what people are going to see next weekend is ‘let’s go,’” she said.