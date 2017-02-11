D&W supports Habitat for Humanity

Now through Feb. 19, shoppers at the Grand Haven D&W Fresh Market will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of the dollars raised going to Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

“Our local D&W has been most generous in the past to work with us, and we look forward to another great year of cooperation,” said Beth Hanis, executive director of the Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to “put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

In total, 79 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates in eight states will receive monetary support thanks to the retail scan campaign.

In addition to supporting their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate, shoppers who donate during the fundraising campaign will also receive four coupons toward Spartan or Our Family brand products.

SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will have an impact in the local community where it was given.

“The SpartanNash Foundation is our company’s charitable giving arm, supporting community non-profit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter and support for our military heroes,” said Meredith Gremel, the foundation’s executive director. “Through our retain scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates and, in partnership with our store guests and associates, we are excited to continue to support them in 2017.”