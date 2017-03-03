Women Who Care support homeless students

Members of the local Kiwanis were called to action when they became aware of the large number of homeless students in the Tri-Cities area. They presented their case at the Women Who Care’s meeting in December 2016 and were selected to receive the quarterly funds.

An advisory board was created to work with the homeless student coordinators in both Spring Lake and Grand Haven school districts to determine how the funds will be distributed.

For more information about the Kiwanis foundation, contact the co-chairpersons of the committee, Kristi Span or Patty MacDonald, in care of Tri-Cities Kiwanis, P.O. Box 571, Grand Haven, MI 49417; or attend a meeting, held weekly at noon Wednesdays at the Eagles’ upper level, at Columbus and Second streets in Grand Haven.

The late Karen Dunigan of Jackson founded the first 100 Women Who Care chapter in 2006. Her model of streamlining charitable giving has spread to more than 500 affiliated chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Singapore.

The Tri-Cities chapter, founded in 2010, reports it has awarded more than $760,000 to local organizations. The women meet quarterly for one hour, hear presentations from local nonprofits and then vote to determine which agency receives their checks.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club. The group is open to all and welcomes new members at any time.

For more information, contact Cindy Anderson at 616-846-7981 or email canderson@chartermi.net.