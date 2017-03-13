Soup's On event raises thousands of dollars

Hundreds of people roamed the Trillium Events Center in Ferrysburg this past Wednesday night and sampled soups, breads and desserts from more than a dozen area restaurants. The food was served by volunteers and community leaders. Guests enjoyed food and drink while socializing and enjoying music from Plain Jane Glory.

“Once again, the residents of Ottawa and Muskegon counties have opened their hearts to help our food program efforts that are focused right here in their area,” said Pamela Cohn, interim president/CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan.

Thousands of dollars were raised at Wednesday’s event and will help the Muskegon food pantry run by God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan. Last year, about 15,000 people received assistance from the pantry, where volunteers work one-on-one with clients to help them make food choices that are right for them.

“Food insecurity is a household economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food, and hunger can result from that insecurity,” said Tiffany Page, Catholic Charities West Michigan’s director of community outreach. “The generous support we received at Soup’s On enables us to address food insecurity before hunger becomes an issue.”

Each attendee of Soup’s On took home a hand-painted bowl, which serves as a symbol that food insecurity exists every day.