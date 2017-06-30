100 Men support Courtyard Concerts

Market Music provides live music with professional sound at the Grand Haven Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. The new project is a collaboration with the local Chamber of Commerce.

The funds will also provide support to Courtyard Concerts’ Liz’s Concert Series, which exposes children ages 4-12 to professional live concerts. The concert series is free to children and their parents.

Liz’s Concert Series is in honor of the late Dr. Elizabeth Curtis, who had expressed a desire prior to her death for a place she could take her young son to a live acoustic music event.

Courtyard Concerts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization promoting the musical arts in our local communities. The all-volunteer group raises funds for affordable community concerts featuring nationally touring music acts. Funds raised beyond expenses are returned to the community through various programs. The organization has used funds in the past to donate to area food pantries, provide grants for children’s music lessons, and funded a “24 Hour Rapid Response Program” via other nonprofit groups to help those with emergency needs.

“We’re delighted by the generosity of 100 Men Who Give,” said Michelle Hanks, president of Courtyard Concerts. “When we met with the Chamber (of Commerce) earlier this year and agreed to provide the live music for (the) Farmers Market, we weren’t sure where we’d find the funds to pay for musicians and sound engineers. This gift will also help continue our free children’s shows.”

The 100 Men Who Give help charitable organizations in the Tri-Cities area by making unanticipated gifts to support good works in the community. The group currently has about 70 members and meets quarterly in Spring Lake. In a one-hour meeting each quarter, the group listens to presentations from three randomly selected members representing local organizations, asks questions of the presenters, and then votes to determine which agency receives its charitable funds. Each member writes a $100 check and the funds are quickly disbursed to the winning agency.

The group is open to all and welcomes new members at any time. Its next meeting is Thursday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Seven Steps Up Live Music & Event Venue in Spring Lake. Those interested may contact Kyle Williams at coach@kylewilliams.net or 616-402-1389.