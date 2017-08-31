Local non-profit group to send goods to Houston flood victims

METAD, in partnership with St. Peter/San Conrado Scalabrini outreach program in Los Angeles and St. Leo the Great parish in Houston, is procuring items to ship to Houston for immediate relief to those affected by the storm and rising floodwaters.

In some places, Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain, shattering records for the continental United States.

“Now, hundreds of thousands of people are inundated in southeastern Texas, low on supplies and in need of as much support and aid as the collective effort can gather,” said Alec Winter, spokesman for METAD.

“Now that thousands have been rescued and have nothing to depend on, METAD and its partners are calling on the rest of our nation to rally behind these victims and support the in the trying months ahead,” Winter said.

To donate, visit www.metad.org/latest-metad-news/help-houston or a send check or money order to: 614 174th St., Spring Lake, MI 49456.

METAD plans to send items such as water bottles, canned goods, dry food, bread, eggs, milk, fruit vegetables, clothes, medical supplies, and various household and personal hygiene items.

METAD is a local non-profit organization that focuses on creating sustainable solutions for the economically vulnerable domestic and abroad since 2003.

The organization strives to provide development initiatives at home and abroad, working with individuals, communities and international organizations to make sure that humanity is cared for, Winter noted.